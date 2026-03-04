Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quantum Computing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

In other news, COO Milan Begliarbekov sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $33,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,244. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 57.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 483,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating with a $22 price target, which signals continued analyst conviction about long‑term upside.

Management and coverage note a strong cash position (reported ~$1.6B), which reduces near‑term financing risk and gives the company time to commercialize photonics/foundry initiatives.

Operational progress: QCi closed the Lumina acquisition, launched its Fab 1 chip facility and began generating early foundry services revenue and partnerships (photonic AI, laser/detector capabilities) — strategic milestones that could support future revenue growth.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target from $15 to $10 and set a "neutral" rating — a more cautious near‑term stance but still above current levels, reflecting divided analyst views on timing of commercial revenue.

Revenue miss: Q4 revenue came in well below expectations (~$0.2M vs. ~$0.39M est.), a sizable negative surprise that undercuts the "revenue soon" narrative and is the primary driver of the intraday selloff.

Market reaction and analyst re‑ratings: several news outlets reported the share decline after earnings and some analysts moved to more conservative targets; high historical volatility/beta means negative headlines can drive outsized moves.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

