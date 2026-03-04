Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01. Asana has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,197,117.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 993,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,359.47. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,655.66. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock valued at $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 119.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 64.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

