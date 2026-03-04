Heath Tarbert Sells 10,753 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $969,275.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 535,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,238,240.72. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96.

On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $117,130.00.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 3.4%

CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.40. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $298.99.

Key Circle Internet Group News

Circle Internet Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group's revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,292,000 after buying an additional 74,414 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

