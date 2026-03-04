Heath Tarbert Sells 10,753 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $969,275.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 535,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,238,240.72. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $274,380.96.
- On Friday, December 12th, Heath Tarbert sold 1,300 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $117,130.00.
Circle Internet Group Stock Up 3.4%
CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.40. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $298.99.
Key Circle Internet Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (Middle East / Iran) has pushed crypto and stablecoin flows higher as investors seek dollar‑pegged liquidity; several pieces note that instability boosts USDC usage and helped lift CRCL sentiment. Circle Internet (CRCL) Stock Rallies 15% Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 (now Neutral) on a lower probability of Fed rate cuts; that lift in formal target and supportive analyst commentary is reinforcing upside expectations. Mizuho raises Circle target to $100
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and product news: recent reports highlight accelerating revenue (Q4 strength), surging USDC usage, and new monetization angles tied to AI/prediction‑market activity — all constructive for near‑term growth expectations. Why Circle Stock Jumped 31% in February Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options activity: ~158,937 calls were traded (≈+33% vs. average), signaling short‑term speculative buying or hedging that can amplify upward moves.
- Neutral Sentiment: Post‑earnings analyst commentary (including a high‑profile Goldman Sachs note) is generating headlines; views vary by shop, so this is informing volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Goldman Sachs analyst delivers shock message on Circle
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (peer valuation comparisons) are circulating and provide context for investors but do not themselves drive a clear buy/sell signal. PIPR vs. CRCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple executives and directors (including the CFO, president and CEO reductions) sold large blocks in late February — a material negative for sentiment and a potential source of supply pressure. Representative SEC Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., Needham) trimmed targets recently, which can weigh on medium‑term valuation expectations and contribute to short‑term volatility. Needham cuts price target
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,292,000 after buying an additional 74,414 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRCL
Circle Internet Group Company Profile
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.