MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $378.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $454.00 to $378.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MongoDB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $500.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

MDB stock opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,365,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

