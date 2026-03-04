Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC set a $8.00 price objective on Asana in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Asana stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Asana has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 71.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 62,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $889,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 702,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,045,806.03. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 24,888 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $336,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 968,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,737.46. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Asana by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Asana

Here are the key news stories impacting Asana this week:

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.