Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 68,943 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of WillScot worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 45.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.The firm had revenue of $565.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.33%.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on WillScot from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

