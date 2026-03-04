Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Asana from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Asana from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Asana stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. Asana has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 71.50% and a negative net margin of 23.90%.The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 76,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,101,065.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 764,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,057,655.66. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 83,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,197,117.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 993,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,359.47. This represents a 7.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,127,448 shares of company stock worth $16,825,400. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is a leading provider of work management and collaboration software designed to help teams organize, track and manage their work. Founded in 2008 by Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein, Asana’s platform enables users to create projects, assign tasks, set deadlines and visualize progress across diverse workflows. The company’s cloud-based solution includes customizable project templates, timeline views, boards and automated rules that streamline routine processes and reduce manual effort.

Built for both small teams and large enterprises, Asana supports integrations with a wide array of third-party applications, including communication tools, file-sharing services and DevOps platforms.

