MongoDB’s (MDB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 22.2%

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $252.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.54 and its 200 day moving average is $352.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total transaction of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,354 shares of company stock worth $23,474,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. PR Newswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results beat expectations — stronger-than-expected revenue, EPS and Atlas growth, improved margins and rising free cash flow provide a solid operational base that supports longer‑term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. MarketBeat: Buying Opportunity

Several analysts remain constructive on MDB’s long-term story (AI positioning, Atlas cloud product) and some firms kept buy/overweight ratings despite lowering price targets, signaling that many sell‑side analysts view the pullback as valuation resetting. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. PR Newswire: Conference

Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (Mar 4), which could provide fresh color on Atlas trends, sales cadence and the leadership transition. Investors may watch that for clarification. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Seeking Alpha: Reaction Overblown

Some commentators and analysts say the market reaction may be overblown given the strong quarter and multi‑year growth drivers; that view could support a stabilization if management reassures investors. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Reuters: Guidance Reaction

Guidance and Atlas growth outlook disappointed investors — management’s forward commentary and near‑term guidance were viewed as muted relative to expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Blockonomi: Exec Departures

Unexpected executive departures (senior go‑to‑market leaders) increased uncertainty about near‑term sales execution and exacerbated the stock drop. Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Benzinga: PT Cuts Summary

Widespread analyst price‑target cuts and at least one downgrade have amplified selling pressure; expect further volatility as sell‑side models are reworked. Negative Sentiment: Heavy trading volume and rapid price decline increase the chance of short‑term technical weakness and institutional selling, even if fundamentals remain intact. Investopedia: Market Reaction

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.