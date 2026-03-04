CI Investments Inc. Has $40.58 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,785 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.62.

DDOG opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 360.55, a PEG ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,764.40. This represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $988,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,071 shares of company stock worth $31,115,931. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

