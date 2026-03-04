Elm Partners Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 276.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

In other news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

