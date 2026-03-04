Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.84 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,836,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 5.5% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

NYSE UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

