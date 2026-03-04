Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

