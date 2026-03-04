Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Holdings Lifted by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 10.0% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

