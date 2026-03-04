Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,684 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

