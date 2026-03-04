DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.87 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in US Foods by 303.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 price objective on shares of US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.