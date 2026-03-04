CI Investments Inc. Invests $24.92 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,918,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of -402.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

