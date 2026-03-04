iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $458,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 342,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.0%

BATS:IEFA opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

