Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Deepwater Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,847 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 5.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,667,000 after buying an additional 992,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment‑grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data‑center contracts. Bond & Revolver Announcement

Completed a $2.1B senior unsecured notes offering and closed a $2.5B senior unsecured revolving credit facility — debut investment‑grade notes improve liquidity, extend maturities and lower refinancing risk, supporting capital structure for growth and large AI/data‑center contracts. Positive Sentiment: Launched a compact, high‑capacity double‑stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Busway Product Release

Launched a compact, high‑capacity double‑stack PowerBar Track busway to boost power density and preserve white space for AI workloads — product directly addresses hyperscaler/colocation pain points and can accelerate deployments. Positive Sentiment: Expanded AI‑infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data‑center buildouts. Digital Twin Story

Expanded AI‑infrastructure capabilities (digital twin for NYSE composite and press coverage highlighting Vertiv as a “picks & shovels” AI supplier) — reinforces sales pipeline and the narrative that Vertiv is essential to AI data‑center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI‑infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. MarketBeat Backlog/Analyst Coverage

Strong thematic/analyst interest: MarketBeat, Zacks and ETF writeups highlight Vertiv’s large backlog (~$15B) and position it as a core AI‑infrastructure play — can attract institutional and ETF flows. Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short‑term moves. Investor Attention Note

High investor attention / watchlist mentions increase volume and volatility but are not a fundamental change; could amplify short‑term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Valuation & Metrics

Valuation is elevated (P/E ~70+) after a large run-up — supports caution that much of the AI growth is already priced in and increases sensitivity to execution misses or guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed (Chairman, multiple directors and an EVP sold large blocks on Feb. 26–27) — the size and frequency of sales (many sales >30k–100k shares) can be perceived as a negative signal or increase free float/near‑term supply. Insider Selling Summary

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,467 shares of company stock valued at $104,381,911. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

