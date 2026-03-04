Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $167,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,664,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,324,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,430,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,180,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,515,000 after acquiring an additional 462,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,939,000 after acquiring an additional 227,460 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,610,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,557,000 after purchasing an additional 173,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $312.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average is $311.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.