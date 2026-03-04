Claro Advisors LLC Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $226.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average is $209.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.