Deepwater Asset Management LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 0.4% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,702,713.62. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,490 shares of company stock worth $750,049. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $217.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.56 and a 1 year high of $264.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

