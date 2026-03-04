Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Bought by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 93.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 71.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 159,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR
Shift4 Payments News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major insider buying — Jared Isaacman (a >10% holder) materially increased his position with two recent purchases (≈136,993 shares at ~$48.38 and 159,244 shares at ~$44.15). Big insider buys from a controlling holder signal confidence in the business and likely supported the stock. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys
- Positive Sentiment: Top‑tier firm keeps Buy stance — B. Riley trimmed its target after Q4 but retained a Buy and a $120 target, maintaining a clear institutional bulls’ endorsement that supports upside narratives. B. Riley reduces target to $120
- Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy — a downshift in target that still signals medium‑term confidence; mixed analyst signals often create volatility rather than a clear directional drive. DA Davidson PT cut to $82
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at Raymond James — the conference transcript (management Q&A) provides detail on growth drivers and margin outlook but did not produce a clear catalyst on its own. Investors may parse the transcript for incremental guidance color. Raymond James presentation transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs re‑rated to Neutral and cut its price target sharply (to $56) — a notable analyst downgrade that likely pressured sentiment and boosted intraday selling pressure before the insider buys countered it. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches tied to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases uncertainty and risk premium. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Wider analyst downgrades and target trims — several firms have lowered expectations or moved to Hold, adding aggregate downward analyst pressure that can keep the stock range‑bound until clearer earnings/guidance follow‑through. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.3%
Shares of FOUR opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.
The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.