Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Shares Bought by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 93.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 71.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman bought 159,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares in the company, valued at $58,331,289.05. The trade was a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Positive Sentiment: Major insider buying — Jared Isaacman (a >10% holder) materially increased his position with two recent purchases (≈136,993 shares at ~$48.38 and 159,244 shares at ~$44.15). Big insider buys from a controlling holder signal confidence in the business and likely supported the stock. SEC filing: Jared Isaacman insider buys

Major insider buying — Jared Isaacman (a >10% holder) materially increased his position with two recent purchases (≈136,993 shares at ~$48.38 and 159,244 shares at ~$44.15). Big insider buys from a controlling holder signal confidence in the business and likely supported the stock. Positive Sentiment: Top‑tier firm keeps Buy stance — B. Riley trimmed its target after Q4 but retained a Buy and a $120 target, maintaining a clear institutional bulls’ endorsement that supports upside narratives. B. Riley reduces target to $120

Top‑tier firm keeps Buy stance — B. Riley trimmed its target after Q4 but retained a Buy and a $120 target, maintaining a clear institutional bulls’ endorsement that supports upside narratives. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy — a downshift in target that still signals medium‑term confidence; mixed analyst signals often create volatility rather than a clear directional drive. DA Davidson PT cut to $82

DA Davidson trimmed its price target (from $104 to $82) but kept a Buy — a downshift in target that still signals medium‑term confidence; mixed analyst signals often create volatility rather than a clear directional drive. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at Raymond James — the conference transcript (management Q&A) provides detail on growth drivers and margin outlook but did not produce a clear catalyst on its own. Investors may parse the transcript for incremental guidance color. Raymond James presentation transcript

Management presentation at Raymond James — the conference transcript (management Q&A) provides detail on growth drivers and margin outlook but did not produce a clear catalyst on its own. Investors may parse the transcript for incremental guidance color. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs re‑rated to Neutral and cut its price target sharply (to $56) — a notable analyst downgrade that likely pressured sentiment and boosted intraday selling pressure before the insider buys countered it. Goldman Sachs cuts to Neutral, PT $56

Goldman Sachs re‑rated to Neutral and cut its price target sharply (to $56) — a notable analyst downgrade that likely pressured sentiment and boosted intraday selling pressure before the insider buys countered it. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches tied to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases uncertainty and risk premium. PR Newswire: shareholder investigation

Shareholder investigation announced — Purcell & Lefkowitz launched an inquiry into possible board fiduciary breaches tied to recent corporate actions; legal scrutiny increases uncertainty and risk premium. Negative Sentiment: Wider analyst downgrades and target trims — several firms have lowered expectations or moved to Hold, adding aggregate downward analyst pressure that can keep the stock range‑bound until clearer earnings/guidance follow‑through. Analyst downgrades/expectations lowered

Shares of FOUR opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

