27,697 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Acquired by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 241,527 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $1,850,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,019,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

