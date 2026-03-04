Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,165.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.26.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

