ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 300.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Down 4.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,096.38. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
ASML Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.
Read Our Latest Report on ASML
Trending Headlines about ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ASML is actively developing new tools aimed at advanced packaging, larger chip designs and 3D stacking to capture AI-chip growth — a long-term revenue expansion beyond EUV that could materially grow addressable market. Exclusive: ASML plots future of chipmaking tools for AI beyond EUV
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/press coverage repeated the strategic push across outlets, fueling investor interest in ASML’s move into AI packaging — coverage includes TechSpot and Yahoo Finance reporting on the product roadmap and market opportunity. ASML looks beyond EUV, plans new tools for larger chips and 3D packaging
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, supporting demand from institutional investors. ASML gets a buy rating from UBS
- Positive Sentiment: ASML reported transactions under its current share buyback program, which can support the stock by reducing float and signaling capital-return priority. ASML reports buyback transactions
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains constructive (average rating around “moderate buy”), which supports medium-term demand but leaves limited near-term upside without execution catalysts. ASML receives average rating of Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent feeds show strange/zero values and NaN changes — data appears unreliable and should not be treated as a clear signal of rising bearish bets.
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the strategy news, shares pulled back amid a broader market uptick and profit-taking after intraday gains; coverage flagged session losses that suggest near-term volatility while investors reassess execution risk. ASML stock falls amid market uptick
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary frames the expansion as a strategic gamble versus partners like TSMC — concerns about customer dynamics, development costs and time-to-market could pressure sentiment until tangible orders or milestones appear. ASML Targets TSM in Advanced Packaging
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.