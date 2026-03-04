ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 300.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,360.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,096.38. The company has a market capitalization of $535.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

