Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,121 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,833,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,980,614,000 after buying an additional 168,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,805,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,353,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,158 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,591,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,516,692,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More.

ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Weekly market commentary picked integrated circuit foundries (the sector TSMC sits in) as a focus for the week, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More.

Headline-driven risk-off: escalating Iran-related headlines accelerated a tech selloff and drove flows out of cyclical and high-valuation names, pressuring TSMC. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More.

Institutional repositioning: several large fund holders trimmed TSMC exposure in recent filings, a dynamic cited in market write-ups as amplifying the stock’s decline. That institutional selling raises near-term supply in the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking and sector spillover: analysts and market trackers note the move looks like profit-taking after a strong AI-driven run; semiconductor bellwethers’ post-earnings volatility can spill over to suppliers such as TSMC. Read More.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

