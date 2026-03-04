Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 191.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,120,000 after buying an additional 1,122,256 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,903,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,084,000 after buying an additional 859,879 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 956,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,358,000 after acquiring an additional 820,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,209,000 after acquiring an additional 690,960 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.3513 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.