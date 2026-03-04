Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

