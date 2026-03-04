Canerector Inc. Has $1.78 Billion Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11,028.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.5% of Canerector Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canerector Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $1,779,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TD. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

See Also

