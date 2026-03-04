Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1573 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.