Claro Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHK. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,092,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,007 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,050,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

