Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 32.9% of Canerector Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canerector Inc. owned 2.22% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $16,931,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after buying an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,847,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,529,000 after purchasing an additional 399,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.11 and a 200-day moving average of $620.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

