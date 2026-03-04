Claro Advisors LLC Sells 24,975 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -189.43 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab News Roundup

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 1,365,665 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $103,107,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,359,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,647,384. This trade represents a 50.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 27,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,863,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,797.40. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock valued at $265,048,346. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

