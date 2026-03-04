Claro Advisors LLC Sells 24,975 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,087 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -189.43 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed a lift of a scramjet-powered air vehicle for a U.S. Defense Innovation Unit hypersonic test, demonstrating the company’s growing role in defense hypersonics and validating its HASTE capability — a near-term revenue and credibility boost with government customers. Rocket Lab Lifts Scramjet-Powered Air Vehicle For DIU Hypersonic Test
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab highlighted expansion in hypersonic testing and unveiled advanced silicon solar arrays aimed at powering large space-based data centers — reinforces dual defense/commercial growth vectors that support longer-term revenue visibility. Rocket Lab Expands Hypersonic Testing And Space Power Ambitions For Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buyers are accumulating RKLB even as insiders sell large positions for personal planning — institutional flow supports the stock’s thesis, but insider sales can spook retail holders and add short-term selling pressure. Meta and Rocket Lab Insiders Sell Shares—So Why Is Wall Street Buying?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: Needham trimmed its price target from $110 to $95 but kept a Buy rating (still implying upside), while other shops have reiterated Market Perform or modestly raised/lowered targets — this creates divergent signals for investors. Benzinga coverage of analyst moves
- Negative Sentiment: Headwinds: the market is still pricing in execution risk after the company disclosed a Neutron rocket delay (manufacturing/tank issue) that has extended timelines — that delay + post-earnings reaction has weighed on sentiment despite a strong Q4 beat. This schedule uncertainty likely explains short-term selling. What’s Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Monday?
A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
