iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,292 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $285,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $333.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

