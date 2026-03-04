iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

