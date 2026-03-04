Deepwater Asset Management LLC Makes New $12.51 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,000. Rubrik accounts for 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Rubrik at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBRK. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $103.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,625.94. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $2,396,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 342,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,110,541.57. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 261,378 shares of company stock worth $19,381,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.