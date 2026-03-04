DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.16 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 2.67. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $2,300,463.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 252,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,257,686.25. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.67, for a total value of $241,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,892,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,128,014.78. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 917,976 shares of company stock worth $136,567,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

