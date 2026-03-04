Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after buying an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,177,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Argus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.52.

Shares of CAT opened at $722.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock worth $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

