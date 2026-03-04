Reviewing Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aramark and DCC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 7 0 2.78 DCC 1 0 1 0 2.00

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than DCC.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $18.51 billion 0.58 $326.39 million $1.19 34.39 DCC $22.98 billion 0.28 $263.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aramark and DCC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aramark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DCC.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 1.69% 16.15% 3.75% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCC has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aramark beats DCC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.