Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%.The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.