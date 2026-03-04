Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,805 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $251.71.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nipocalimab earned a U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), accelerating development and review timelines and supporting the therapy’s commercial potential if Phase 3 confirms benefit. This reduces regulatory risk for a late‑stage immunology asset. Johnson & Johnson therapy nipocalimab granted U.S. FDA Fast Track designation in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
- Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts point to immunology and neuroscience (Tremfya, Caplyta, Spravato) as key growth drivers that are offsetting revenue pressure from Stelara’s loss of exclusivity — supporting medium‑term top‑line resilience. Immunology, Neuroscience Step Up as Key Growth Engines for J&J
- Positive Sentiment: Early clinical results for the prostate cancer candidate pasritamig were described as encouraging with plans toward Phase 3—an oncology win could be materially value‑accretive if later‑stage trials succeed. Johnson And Johnson Weighs Drug Breakthroughs Against Possible DePuy Synthes Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: JNJ presented at the TD Cowen health‑care conference (transcript available) — useful for detail on pipeline timelines and management tone but not an immediate catalyst absent new disclosures. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: JNJ scheduled its Q1 results call for April 14 — a routine event that will be the next formal opportunity for management to update guidance and pipeline timing. Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income outlets continue to feature JNJ as a top dividend stock, reinforcing its appeal to income investors but not necessarily a near‑term price catalyst. 5 Top Dividend Stocks for March 2026: Chevron (CVX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lead the Pack
- Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Hold with a note that oncology‑driven estimates are higher but upside is limited, which can curb bullish momentum and keep valuation upside constrained. Balanced Outlook on Johnson & Johnson: Higher Oncology-Driven Estimates but Limited Upside Justify Hold Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that J&J is exploring strategic options for its DePuy Synthes orthopedics unit, including a possible sale that could exceed $20B, introduce near‑term uncertainty (timing, tax/structural outcomes) that can pressure the stock despite potential long‑term value realization. Johnson And Johnson Weighs Drug Breakthroughs Against Possible DePuy Synthes Sale
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
