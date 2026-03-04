David Roberts Sells 8,464 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a dividend increase (quarterly dividend raised to $0.25) and a share buyback program, a catalyst that lifted investor sentiment and helped drive the rally. Read More.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

