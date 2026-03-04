Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,023 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 145.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Key Alphabet News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Google launched Gemini 3.1 Flash‑Lite — billed as its fastest and most affordable Gemini model, which should broaden commercial adoption of Google’s AI stack and help Cloud/Gemini monetization. Google Launches Its Fastest and Most Affordable Gemini 3 AI Model Yet
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation work is shifting higher as firms bake in AI and heavy‑compute upside — at least one fair‑value update moved materially higher, supporting a longer‑term bullish narrative for Cloud and Gemini monetization. How The Alphabet (GOOGL) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI, Gemini And Heavy Compute
- Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (transcript available) — useful for modeling but no single new guidance that would immediately move the stock. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Public investor interest signals (Berkshire holdings and analyst coverage) keep Alphabet on institutional radars; Berkshire’s stake is a supportive backdrop but not an immediate catalyst. Berkshire Is Sitting On $819 Million Or More in Google Gains — So Why Won’t The New Boss Talk About It?
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: regional conflict prompted tech firms to close Middle East offices and drove risk‑off flows that pressured major tech names, including Alphabet. This macro shock is a near‑term headwind. Nvidia, Amazon temporarily close Dubai offices, Google employees stranded amid U.S.-Iran war
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/regulatory risk: Google employees are circulating letters seeking clearer limits on military AI contracts as the company negotiates Pentagon work on Gemini — potential PR and contracting friction. Google employees call for military limits on AI amid Iran strikes, Anthropic fallout
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threat: OpenAI unveiled GPT‑5.3 the same day Google pushed Gemini updates — heightened competition could pressure differentiation and margins in the short term. OpenAI Strikes Back at Google with Its Own New AI Model
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/safety risk: NTSB is probing Waymo robotaxi incidents where vehicles reportedly passed stopped school buses — legal or regulatory scrutiny on Waymo/AV efforts (Alphabet exposure) can create operational and capex uncertainty. NTSB says Waymo robotaxis illegally passed stopped school buses in new incidents
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOG stock opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
