CI Investments Inc. Sells 385,523 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 385,523 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $674,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

GOOG stock opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,078,926 shares of company stock valued at $108,426,720. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

