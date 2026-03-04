Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Stake Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $106,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 31,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.0%

VT stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

