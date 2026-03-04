M Michele Burns Sells 10,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 305,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,860. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth about $1,547,214,000. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

