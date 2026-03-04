M Michele Burns Sells 10,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 305,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,860. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Circle Internet Group Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of NYSE:CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (Middle East / Iran) has pushed crypto and stablecoin flows higher as investors seek dollar‑pegged liquidity; several pieces note that instability boosts USDC usage and helped lift CRCL sentiment. Circle Internet (CRCL) Stock Rallies 15% Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 (now Neutral) on a lower probability of Fed rate cuts; that lift in formal target and supportive analyst commentary is reinforcing upside expectations. Mizuho raises Circle target to $100
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and product news: recent reports highlight accelerating revenue (Q4 strength), surging USDC usage, and new monetization angles tied to AI/prediction‑market activity — all constructive for near‑term growth expectations. Why Circle Stock Jumped 31% in February Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options activity: ~158,937 calls were traded (≈+33% vs. average), signaling short‑term speculative buying or hedging that can amplify upward moves.
- Neutral Sentiment: Post‑earnings analyst commentary (including a high‑profile Goldman Sachs note) is generating headlines; views vary by shop, so this is informing volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Goldman Sachs analyst delivers shock message on Circle
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (peer valuation comparisons) are circulating and provide context for investors but do not themselves drive a clear buy/sell signal. PIPR vs. CRCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple executives and directors (including the CFO, president and CEO reductions) sold large blocks in late February — a material negative for sentiment and a potential source of supply pressure. Representative SEC Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., Needham) trimmed targets recently, which can weigh on medium‑term valuation expectations and contribute to short‑term volatility. Needham cuts price target
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Compass Point raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.47.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
