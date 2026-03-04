First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Viavi Solutions worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 15,775 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $423,558.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 211,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,172.50. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 516,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Trending Headlines about Viavi Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 and put a “buy” rating on VIAV — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations and likely attracts buyers. Read More.

Needham raised its price target to $36 and put a “buy” rating on VIAV — a notable analyst upgrade that supports upside expectations and likely attracts buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: VIAVI will showcase AI‑fabric and optical test advances at OFC 2026 (1.6T Ethernet, silicon photonics, PCIe, fiber sensing) — product roadmap visibility ahead of industry buyers could support long‑term revenue expectations. Read More.

VIAVI will showcase AI‑fabric and optical test advances at OFC 2026 (1.6T Ethernet, silicon photonics, PCIe, fiber sensing) — product roadmap visibility ahead of industry buyers could support long‑term revenue expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NTT DOCOMO and VIAVI demonstrated AI‑driven 6G RAN control with up to ~20% throughput improvement via digital‑twin/AI techniques — a technology win that strengthens VIAVI’s positioning in next‑generation wireless test and assurance. Read More.

NTT DOCOMO and VIAVI demonstrated AI‑driven 6G RAN control with up to ~20% throughput improvement via digital‑twin/AI techniques — a technology win that strengthens VIAVI’s positioning in next‑generation wireless test and assurance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market writeups summarized mixed views and updated targets; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” but price targets vary — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More.

Analysts and market writeups summarized mixed views and updated targets; consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” but price targets vary — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales: EVP Paul McNab sold 3,551 shares (~$32.89 avg) and SVP Kevin Siebert sold 7,264 shares (~$34.78 avg) in early March — executive disposals are weighing on sentiment and can create short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Multiple insider sales: EVP Paul McNab sold 3,551 shares (~$32.89 avg) and SVP Kevin Siebert sold 7,264 shares (~$34.78 avg) in early March — executive disposals are weighing on sentiment and can create short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market headlines highlight the stock’s decline today and flag insider selling, which likely amplified the move. Read More.

Market headlines highlight the stock’s decline today and flag insider selling, which likely amplified the move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage note: a retail/analysis piece flagged a recent executive sale (CMO/EVP) and questioned whether the stock is a buy post‑sale — adds narrative that may keep short‑term caution elevated. Read More.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

