First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 274,580 Acuren Corp $TIC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuren by 100.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,528,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,384 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Acuren during the 3rd quarter worth $43,923,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuren in the 3rd quarter worth $38,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuren in the 2nd quarter worth $25,003,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Acuren in the third quarter valued at about $9,879,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acuren in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Acuren in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

TIC opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Acuren Corp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non‐destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness‐for‐service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

