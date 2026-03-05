First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.77. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 8.12.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. M/I Homes’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,642. This represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHO

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.