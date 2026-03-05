MANE (NYSE:MANE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MANE (NYSE:MANE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MANE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MANE in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised MANE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on MANE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MANE in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MANE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

MANE Stock Performance

MANE Company Profile

MANE opened at $47.57 on Monday. MANE has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

MANE is a global manufacturer and supplier of flavors, fragrances and ingredients for the food, beverage, personal care, household and fine fragrance markets. Headquartered in France, the company develops and produces aromatic solutions that are used by consumer goods companies, food processors, perfumers and formulators seeking sensory impact, taste modulation and olfactory character for their products.

The company’s product portfolio includes savory and sweet flavor systems, beverage concentrates, natural extracts, essential oils, fragrance compounds, cosmetic ingredients and specialty functional solutions such as taste enhancers and odor masking agents.

