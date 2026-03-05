First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,793 Rogers Corporation $ROG

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Rogers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,111,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $11,373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,618.75. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 0.36. Rogers Corporation has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $112.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

